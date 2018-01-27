Lake Wales police arrest man accused of setting off flares in mall

Police arrested Patrick Joseph Collins for the incident Sunday, Jan. 22, at Eagle Ridge Mall. (Photo: Lake Wales Police Department)

LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Lake Wales Police Department arrested a suspect accused of setting off marine flares last Sunday at a mall.

Police arrested Patrick Joseph Collins for the incident Sunday, Jan. 22, at Eagle Ridge Mall. The flares forced the mall to evacuate.

Lake Wales police will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Saturday about Collins' arrest.

Initially, Lake Wales police were looking for two persons of interest. No word Saturday morning if anyone else was arrested.

