Lake Wales police arrest man accused of setting off flares in mall

Mark Bergin, WTSP 11:47 AM. EST January 27, 2018

LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Lake Wales Police Department arrested a suspect accused of setting off marine flares last Sunday at a mall.

Police arrested Patrick Joseph Collins for the incident Sunday, Jan. 22, at Eagle Ridge Mall. The flares forced the mall to evacuate.

Lake Wales police will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Saturday about Collins' arrest.

Initially, Lake Wales police were looking for two persons of interest. No word Saturday morning if anyone else was arrested.

