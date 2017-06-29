Lakeland Army specialist arrested on child porn charges

Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office

A Lakeland native serving as an Army specialist in North Carolina was arrested Wednesday on 10 counts of child pornography, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

31-year-old Nathan Scott Gray, stationed at Fort Bragg as a unit supply specialist with the 8th Military Information Support Group, was arrested on an outstanding Polk County warrant and booked into the Cumberland County Jail in Fayetteville, North Carolina, police said.

According to the PCSO, detectives began an investigation in February about the possible downloading of child pornography at a Lakeland residence, and discovered Gray was visiting family there at the time.

Working with the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division, the PCSO seized Gray’s computer equipment and found 10 images and videos depicting children as young as 3 being sexually battered by adults. They say Gray downloaded the files and made them available to the public.

“Our detectives did an outstanding job investigating and following leads to Scott Gray,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “He will be held accountable.”

Gray will be extradited to the Polk County Jail, deputies said.

