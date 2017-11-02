Lakeland man shot and killed after pointing gun at 6 officers

Lakeland police are investigating a Thursday night shooting where six officers shot and killed a man at a home. (Photo: Lakeland Police Department)

LAKELAND, Fla. – Lakeland police are investigating a Thursday night shooting where six officers shot and killed a man at a home.

Jerry Roach, 71, pointed a shotgun at the officers after firing one shot into the air at a West Crescent Drive home near Wilkens Avenue around 10:52 p.m. Thursday.

Police officers told Roach to drop the gun several times before firing at him. None of the officers involved were injured.

Officers attempted life-saving measures on Roach before authorities took him to Lakeland Regional Health. Doctors pronounced Roach dead at 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

Lakeland Police Chief Larry Giddens said officers initially responded to the house around 8:43 p.m. Thursday. Neighbors said Roach was yelling when officers arrived.

Negotiators reached Roach by phone when they arrived at the home. Roach told police they would have to kill him and he was coming out of the home with his shotgun.

The six Lakeland officers are on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV