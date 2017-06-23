Lakeland mental health counselor arrested again for sexual misconduct

Anthony Conti. Photo: Lakeland Police Department

LAKELAND, Fla. – The Lakeland Police Department has opened another investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by a mental health counselor.

Police arrested Anthony H. Conti Jr. at his home on Thursday after obtaining an arrest warrant. He is charged with sexual misconduct by a psychotherapist. Authorities were holding him in the Polk County Jail.

Lakeland police began the latest investigation into sexual misconduct allegations by Conti on June 8. A 33-year-old woman told investigators she had three therapy sessions with Conti from December 2014 to January 2015. Conti pulled down the woman’s pants and groped her, according to Lakeland police.

In September 2016, the Lakeland Police Department began investigating sexual misconduct allegations by Conti. Authorities identified six victims, and charges were filed with the State Attorney’s Office.

