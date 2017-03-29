Lakeland student caught with gun on campus

Southwest Middle School (Photo: Google Earth)

A 14-year-old student at a Lakeland school was caught with a gun at school after he threatened another student on Snapchat, police said.

Tye P. Bruno, principal at Southwest Middle School, 2815 Eden Parkway, contacted the school's resource officer and showed the officer a Snapchat photo showing the student with two handguns. The social media post also threatened a student at another school.

The student, whose name we are withholding because of his age, was seen on surveillance cameras entering a class carrying a backpack, then leaving later without it.

Bruno found the backpack behind a desk in the classroom. Inside the bag was a handgun and a magazine containing 12 rounds. The magazine was not in the gun.

The 9mm semi-automatic weapon had been reported stolen Friday.

The student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and unlawful carry of a firearm. He was taken to the Polk County Assessment Center.

The student was already on felony probation

