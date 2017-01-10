Lakewood High students arrested after selfie with gun

Google Street View image of Lakewood High School (Photo: Google Street View)

A two students were arrested Tuesday after one of them posted a photo of himself with a gun on social media, St. Petersburg police said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the school resource officer at Lakewood High School was told about a Snapchat photo of a 15-year-old student posing in a bathroom with a handgun.

The officer detained the 15-year-old, who informed him another student, a 17-year-old male, also took selfies with the gun.

The 17-year-old was no longer on campus, Investigators, including a gun-sniffing K-9, searched the campus and found no gun.

Police went to the 17-year-old's home and found the gun shown in the photo.

Both teens, who we are not naming because of their ages, were charged with possessing a weapon on campus. The 17-year-old may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Besides the criminal charges, both students will also face school consequences, including the possibility of expulsion, police said.

(© 2017 WTSP)