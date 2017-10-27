(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

The owner of a Largo daycare center has been charged with child abuse, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Colleen Williams Days, 59, owner of Itsy Bitsy Kids World Daycare, is accused of abusing a 2-year-old boy because he wouldn't put his shoes on.

Detectives say the investigation began Oct. 3 after the child's mother noticed three large red marks on the victim's left and right thighs after she picked the victim up from daycare.

The mother asked the daycare what had happened and was told that the victim had "fell." The mother was not provided any further explanation.

Detectives learned from medical staff that the victim suffered from two large bruises on his right thigh and three large bruises on his left thigh, and the findings were positive for child abuse.

During the course of the investigation, the detectives were told that Days often strikes children with her hand or a shoe for punishment.

Friday, detectives interviewed Days, and they say she admitted that she struck the victim several times with his own shoes, causing the injuries to both his legs. Days stated she struck the child because he would not put his shoes on when asked.

Detectives arrested Days and charged her with one count of Child Abuse. The daycare has been suspended pending an investigation.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.

Days was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

