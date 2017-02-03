Largo man sent to prison for dealing meth

A Largo man was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said today.

Zhenya Bulgakov, 40, was ordered to serve 12 years and 11 months in federal prison for possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He also ordered him to forfeit a Hummer limousine that is traceable to the proceeds of the offense.

Bulgakov pleaded guilty on Sept. 19.

According to court documents, on April 29, Bulgakov was driving with a passenger in his truck in the Clearwater Beach area when the vehicle was stopped because the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

During a search of that vehicle, law enforcement officers located a hidden safe containing more than $113,000 in cash and approximately 360 grams of 99 percent pure methamphetamine.

Prior to that date, Bulgakov had purchased, transported, and sold 14 pounds of methamphetamine and had arranged to purchase a similar amount in the near future, according to court records..

This case was investigated by the FBI.

