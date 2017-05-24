Law enforcement called to Sarasota man's home 93 times since January

Theodore “Teddy” White, 53, is charged with maintaining a nuisance dwelling. (Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

NOKOMIS, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for maintaining a nuisance dwelling after deputies responded to his home 93 times since the start of the year.

Theodore “Teddy” White, 53, is charged with maintaining a nuisance dwelling.

Authorities have responded to his home on the 500 block of Albee Farm Road dozens of times since Jan. 1 for various calls, including multiple arrests for drug-related crimes.

The home has several missing windows and doors, no running water or electricity, and is invested with bugs and mold.

Each of the four regular tenants have extensive criminal records, according to a release from the Sarasota County Sherriff’s Office. The release said White allows people to stay at the home to use drugs.

The homeowner abandoned the property and relies on White to maintain it. However, the homeowner refuses to comply with the eviction, claiming she does not have the money to pay for it.

White’s prior arrests include robbery, armed burglary, aggravated battery, grand theft and drug possession.

Authorities released White on $10,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

© 2017 WTSP-TV