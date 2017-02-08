Lee County man arrested after shooting wife over lack of sex

Donald Royce. Photo: Lee County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office

Enough was apparently enough for a frustrated husband in Lehigh Acres in rural Lee County.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Royce,76, told deputies that he shot his 62-year-old wife after an altercation over sleeping arrangements. He added that despite being married since August, the couple had yet to consummate their marriage.

Royce told deputies that he only meant to scare his wife by shooting their mattress, but instead ended up shooting her in the butt and hip.

The couple had been together for six years before deciding to get married last summer, according to the sheriff’s office.

Royce was arrested after the shooting and charged with aggravated battery. The woman is recovering from her gunshot wounds.

