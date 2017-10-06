Longboat Key landlord accused of video voyeurism

Video camera. (Photo: maxcam2008, maxcam2008)

A man who rents out vacation properties is accused of setting up cameras and microphones in one of them.

According to WWSB, detectives say Wayne Natt recorded at least one couple without their knowledge, recording a man without clothes.

Natt told police the tenants knew the cameras were there for recording sexual activity, and he denied turning the cameras on without consent, WWSB reported.

Natt is charged with video voyeurism.

Police want to talk to other tenants who stayed at that vacation rental. If you rented a condo located on 623 Cedars Court you are asked to contact the Longboat Key Police Department.

For more, read the WWSB report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV