Lowe's subcontractor stole from customers' homes, police say

A Lowe's home improvement store. (Photo: AP)

Longboat Key police say a Lowe's subcontractor has admitted to stealing jewelry from customers.

Our news partners at WWSB say the man, whose name was not immediately released, worked for an Orlando-based company named Precise Blinds, which was hired by Lowe's stores in Manatee and Sarasota counties to measure and install blinds sold in its stores.

Police told WWSB they are working on obtaining a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone who had Lowe's blinds installed by the company and has missing jewelry is asked to call (941) 316-1973.

For more, read the WWSB report.

© 2017 WTSP-TV