Lutz man accused of exposing himself to 8-year-old at dental office

A Lutz man was arrested Wednesday after exposing himself to an 8-year-old girl in a Tampa dental office, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian Thomas Stark, 20, was arrested without incident in the office at 6216 East Sligh Avenue. Deputies say he approached the girl, who was watching TV in a small exam room, then unzipped his pants and said “Look.”

The girl ran out of the room and alerted the staff.

Stark, who was not an employee of the dental office, was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

