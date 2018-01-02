Lutz man accused of forcing teen to have sex with him

William Gage Hollenbeck is charged with lewd sexual battery with a victim younger than 16 years old. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

LUTZ, Fla. – The Pasco County Sheriff’s office arrested a man suspected of forcing a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him.

William Gage Hollenbeck, 23, of Lutz is charged with lewd sexual battery with a victim younger than 16 years old.

Hollenbeck woke the girl up and forced to have sex with him, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit said Hollenbeck sent the victim messages on SnapChat, which indicated he was drunk. He also asked the girl not to tell anyone and that “It’ll ruin my life,” according to the affidavit.

The victim locked Hollenbeck out of her room and called to report the incident, according to the affidavit.

Authorities arrested Hollenbeck on Monday and took him to the Land O’ Lakes Detention Facility.

