Mail stolen from three Sarasota post offices

Sarasota police are investigating the thefts.

Mail was stolen from drop boxes at three post offices in Sarasota, police say.

Overnight Wednesday, someone broke into the metal boxes and took all of the mail.

The affected post offices are at 1661 Ringling Blvd., 935 North Beneva Road and 2055 Siesta Drive.

If you are the victim of lost or stolen mail please notify the United States Post Office at 1-800-ASK-USPS (800-277-8777) or contact them online.

