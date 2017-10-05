Father arrested in Riverview girl's death, deputies say

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

The father of a 13-year-old Riverview girl has been arrested in her death, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Nahshon Shannon, 37, will be booked into jail today in Janessa Shannon's death and will be held without bail on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Col. Donna Lusczynski said Nahshon Shannon picked up the girl at her mother's home on July 1 "due to some behavioral issues" and took her back to his residence. The father and daughter got into an argument, during which he killed her, Lusczynski said.

Her body was taken to Triple Creek Nature Preserve in an attempt to bury her, Lusczynski said.

Nahshon Shannon was an early focus of the investigation into the girl's death.

"Initially [Janessa's father] was cooperative with our investigation and provided an interview. When we asked to consent to search his residence where she was last seen, he did not allow us to do that," Lusczynski said July 17. "He has since invoked and wants to consult with an attorney so we are no longer able to reach out to him."

He has multiple previous arrests, according to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times, including a July 27, 2000, incident in which he, at age 20, entered a home and attacked two 17-year-olds, according to a Manatee County Sheriff's Office report. He served time in state prison from 2005 to 2007.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times reported Janessa the center of a custody battle between her parents. For more, read The Times report.

