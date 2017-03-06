Man abused 4-year-old girl, St. Pete police say

A 23-year-old St. Petersburg man sexually abused a 4-year-old girl, St. Petersburg police said.

Kevin Matthew-Raynard Huntley was arrested Saturday on charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to arrest affidavits, the victim's 14-year-old sister, who shares a bedroom with three sisters, awoke to find Huntley touching the 4-year-old inappropriately.

Also, one of the victim's relatives was bathing the victim and noticed the girl was in pain. The victim told the relative that Huntley had molested her.

The victim and her four siblings were removed from the home.

Huntley is being held without bail.

According to jail records, he was arrested in July on charges of aggravated assault on a pregnant woman and tampering with a witness. The case is still being adjudicated, according to court records.

Previous arrests include burglary and probation violation.

