Atempted murder suspect Summers booked into jail

10News Staff , WTSP 4:51 PM. EDT March 14, 2017

The Riverview man accused of the attempted murder of his wife was booked into custody of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.

Trevor Summers, 39, was booked into Orient Road Jail Tuesday afternoon facing charges of kidnapping, grand theft, domestic violence and attempted murder in the first degree.

Police say that Summers also attempted suicide by slashing his neck.

