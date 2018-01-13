Man accused of Kentucky triple murder arrested in Spring Hill

Christopher Olivo, 46, faces three counts of murder and a charge of tampering with physical evidence. (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of a triple murder in Kentucky.

Christopher Olivo, 46, faces three counts of murder and a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

The three murders took place Friday afternoon on Venango Drive near Louisville, Kentucky.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Olivo around 10:13 p.m. Friday at US 19 North and Ulmerton Road in Largo, Florida. Olivo's listed address is in Spring Hill, Florida.

Olivo was wearing a ballistic vest and had an AK-47 assault rifle in the passenger seat of his car during his arrest.

Olivo is accused of murdering a man and two women while inside a home in the 6400 block of Venango Drive in Louisville, Kentucky. All three had been shot.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Reports indicate two minors were inside the home unharmed. However, officials believe Olivo fled the scene with his 2-year-old daughter, whom he shared with one of the victims.

Authorities found the girl safe in Hernando County. The girl is with relatives, authorities said.

Members with the Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit are coordinating with Florida authorities at this time, and further details regarding Olivo's capture will be released during a news conference planned for Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Editor's Note: Information from the Louisville Courier-Journal was used in this story.

