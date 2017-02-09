Man accused of pulling gun in Tarpon Springs road-rage incident

A Palm Harbor man is accused of pulling a gun on another driver during a road-rage incident on Wednesday, the Tarpon Springs Police Department said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim flagged down a police officer about 10 a.m. at Tarpon and Walton avenues. He told the officer that Evan Thomas Carpenter-Deel, 28, had nearly struck his vehicle.

The victim said that after the near-collision, he got out of his vehicle, unarmed, and approached Carpenter-Deel's vehicle, asking Carpenter-Deal why he had almost struck him.

The victim said Carpenter-Deal pulled out a gun at him and told him to get back in his vehicle.

The victim said he had to flag down the officer because he was having trouble with his phone.

When police made contact with Carpenter-Deel, a loaded Ruger LCP .380 was concealed on his right hip. Carpenter-Deal's concealed weapons permit was suspended.

Carpenter-Deel was charged with aggravated assault and carrying a concealed firearm. He is being held on $7,000 bail.

