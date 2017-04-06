Man accused of robbing woman, impersonating police officer

A man is accused of robbing a woman and impersonating a police officer, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim, a Sarasota woman, was first approached by Felix Alling-Montenegro, 56, of Bradenton, on Sunday when he followed her to her home, police said.

In fear of her safety, the victim drove down a street where Alling-Montenegro blocked her vehicle, making it impossible for her to get away.

Deputies said Alling-Montenegro then slammed his hands on the victim's car and displayed a photo ID with a star on it and a pair of handcuffs. He reached into the victim's car, battered her, and stole her cell phone before fleeing the area, deputies said.

The victim told investigators she recognized the suspect as a patron at her business who on occasion, told employees he was a police officer.

Fingerprints on the car matched Alling-Montenegro, deputies said.

Alling-Montenegro was arrested Monday in Manatee County and transferred to the Sarasota County Jail on Thursday. He faces charges of robbery, tampering with a victim and false impersonation of a law enforcement officer. He is being held without bond.

