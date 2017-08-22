Man accused of sending child porn to Tampa Bay TV news anchor

Marchaun Browning, 20, is charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

GIBSONTON, Fla. -- A Gibsonton man is facing several charges for using fake Twitter accounts to send images of child pornography to a Tampa Bay-area television news anchor.

Marchaun Browning, 20, is charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Detectives found 163 child porn images on Browning’s electronic devices, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Polk County detectives and the FBI assisted a search warrant on Browning’s home on June 18.

Authorities took Browning into federal custody on Friday, Aug. 18. He has since bonded out of jail.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will speak on Browning with the media around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

