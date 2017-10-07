Man accused of sexually battering a baby girl at a Chick-Fil-A

David Gray, 35, is charged with sexual battery on a child younger than 12, lewd battery, lewd molestation of a victim younger than 12, lewd conduct, child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and exposure of sexual organs. (Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORLANDO, FLA. - Orlando police have arrested a 35-year-old man after witnesses reported that he was sexually battering a baby girl in the bathroom of a Chick-Fil-A,

WKMG in Orlando reports that a call came in around 9 a.m Friday from a person who saw David Gray, who works as a daycare provider at a woman's home at the Kirkman Road and Conway Road location.

The witness who was unsure of what was happening, flushed a toilet to let Gray know he was in the bathroom, noticed Gray panicking, according to a police report.

When the man followed Gray out of the bathroom and confronted him, Gray pulled a stun gun to him and threatened to kill him.

According to a police report, the man let Gray pass, but followed him out of the restaurant.

A different witness told Orlando police that Gray visits the Chick-Fil-A, accompanied by a woman and children at least twice a week.

Authorities collected and processed evidence from the bathroom and took Gray to Orlando Police Department headquarters. After the interview, Gray said he "manned up and told the truth," according to the police report.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Orlando police arrested Gray on charges of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12, lewd or lascivious molestation, child abuse, exposure of sexual organs and a number of other charges.

