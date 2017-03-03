Man accused of throwing daughter off bridge found competent to stand trial

John Jonchuck (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

A man accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter off a Bay-area bridge has been found competent to stand trial.

That’s the ruling from a judge in Pinellas County in the case of John Jonchuck.

Police say Jonchuck threw his daughter, Phoebe, off the Dick Meisner Bridge back in January of 2015 in front of a St. Pete police officer.

Her body was found hours later.

Jonchuck is facing first degree murder charges.

Pretrail hearing is set for March 27th.

We’re continuing to follow this story and will post any new information as we get it.

