Man accused of trying to lure teen boy into sex

A Largo man is accused of using a Craigslist ad to try to have sex with a 14-year-old boy, according to Largo police.

Robert William Orlopp, 68, was charged with three counts of certain uses of computer services or devices prohibited and one count each of traveling to meet a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

According to arrest affidavits, Orlopp posted an ad on Craigslist titled "Out on Spring Break?" seeking males, saying he was "willing to make your days of spring break memorable,"

An undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old boy responded to the ad, and Orlopp and the detective exchanged texts and emails for two weeks, and many of the messages included explicit questions and propositions, the affidavits said.

Orlopp agreed to meet with the undercover detective in Largo on Friday, and he was arrested when he arrived.

He was taken to jail, and was released after posting $60,000 bail.

