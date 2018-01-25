Man admits to stabbing 3 people at Pinellas County gas station, deputies say

Lawrence Jester (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. - Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of stabbing three people at a gas station on Wednesday night.

Lawrence Jester, 30, of Odessa is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. One of the victims did not want to press charges.

Deputies responded to a call about a stabbing around 10:54 p.m. Wednesday to the Sunoco at 2601 Gulf Blvd.

The sheriff’s office said the three victims received treatment at area hospitals for stab wounds, but all were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Jester stabbed one of the victims in the right side of his neck and two times in the left shoulder, according to an arrest affidavit. The sheriff’s office said Jester admitted to the stabbing to deputies.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV