Suspect allegedly attacked son with hatchet

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -- A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with hatchet.

According to court documents, Noel Eugene Dawson, 63, charged at his son with a hatchet at his home in the 400 block of Elder Drive.

Documents say Dawson swung the hatchet, but missed his son and instead hit his truck.

Once arrested, Dawson refused give his name and instead shouted obscenities to the officer.

He was arrested and charged with assault, domestic violence, criminal damaging or endangering property and failure to disclose personal information. All four charges are misdemeanors.

Court documents did say what led to the alleged attack.

Dawson is currently booked in the Lucas County Jail.

