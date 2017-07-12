Man arrested after calling Clearwater police 98 times

Michael Mott, 24, faces one misdemeanor charge of harassing telephone calls. (Photo: Clearwater Police Department)

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Authorities arrested a man for calling Clearwater police 98 times on Monday.

Michael Mott used two different phones to call the Clearwater Police Department because he wanted his money authorities had seized during a drug arrest in January.

Mott, 24, faces one misdemeanor charge of harassing telephone calls.

“He tied up valuable resources and telephone lines that are meant to help Clearwater citizens in need,” Clearwater police wrote in a Facebook post.

Clearwater police said Mott also made a few calls to the department's communications center while in front of law enforcement officers.

Mott remains in the Pinellas County Jail on $250 bond as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

