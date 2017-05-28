WTSP
8 dead including deputy in Miss.; suspect in custody

Therese Apel, Clarion Ledger , WTSP 9:42 AM. EDT May 28, 2017

Authorities from multiple agencies took Cory Godbolt into custody on East Lincoln Road Sunday morning after they say he killed eight people, including a Lincoln County deputy.

The deputy's name and the names of the other victims have not yet been released.

Godbolt fled from police and allegedly killed people at three different scenes in Lincoln County. He told The Clarion-Ledger reporter he did it because he loved his wife and children and he loves Bogue Chitto.

 

