Man arrested for covering license plate at toll stations

APOPKA, Fla. - A man was arrested Wednesday for using a device to cover his license plate as he went through the E-Pass toll road lane to avoid paying, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP trooper was driving behind Joshua Concepcion-West, 27, on westbound State Road 408 and noticed Concepcion-West's license plate disappeared as he drove through the E-Pass lane, according to the arrest report.

The trooper pulled Concepcion-West over and found that the license plate cover was controlled by a remote device which triggered a screen that would cover the plate. A second trigger would lift the screen back up and expose the license plate.

Concepcion-West was arrested and charged with petit theft and cheating or gross fraud.

