Man arrested for murdering a man, beating his sister in Coquina Key home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The suspect in the case of a murder of a man and brutal beating of his sister in Coquina Key has been arrested.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, 68-year-old Paul Dumas was discovered dead and his sister, 63-year-old Elaine Vidinha, was found badly beaten Saturday morning.

Police have arrested 44-year-old Otis Joseph Henderson Tuesday afternoon around noon. He faces one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

