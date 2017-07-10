Sarasota man arrested for starving four cows, three horses, and a donkey

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Sarasota man is in custody for animal cruelty after Agricultural Unit deputies found eight emaciated animals on his property.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of two starving cows at the Sinclair Drive home of Ramon Gonzalez.

When deputies arrived they found four cows, two horses, a donkey and a miniature horse on the backside of a nearby property without any vegetation or grass.

All of the animals were underweight, authorities say.

Gonzales was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty and misdemeanor animal cruelty.

All animals were confiscated and transferred to rehabilitation facilities.

**WARNING: Some may find the contents of these photos to be disturbing.**

© 2017 WTSP-TV