Man arrested in connection with Davenport homicide

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mayor's race is down to a runoff
-
Tampa professor's Harvey tweets lead to firing
-
Infant swept away in Harvey's floodwaters
-
Crosby chemical plant being evacuated
-
Startling number of grandparents fight to see their grandchildren
-
12yo tattoo
-
Viral video of flooded interstate bridge in Houston
-
Truck driver rescued from floodwater
-
Bobby Lewis on the road - painting rocks
-
Is Tampa General ready for major flooding?
More Stories
-
Watch live coverage as the Houston area deals with…Aug 27, 2017, 7:39 a.m.
-
Tropical Storm Irma develops in AtlanticAug 30, 2017, 11:02 a.m.
-
Texas Cares - Help WTSP help those in need in TexasAug 27, 2017, 10:34 p.m.