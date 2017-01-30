Man breaks into Clearwater home to do laundry, police say

A man broke into a home on Sunday afternoon and did his laundry, Clearwater police said.

According to an affidavit, James Terry "King James" Bloodworth, 59, who has no permanent address, forced his way into an enclosed patio at a house in the 1500 block of Chateau De Ville Court by removing a screen. He then used the washer and dryer in the patio closet to wash his clothes, police said.

When interviewed, Bloodworth gave multiple statements about different friends and family who he said lived at the house, none of which proved to be true, police said. He admitted to using the washer and dryer, as well as detergent.

Bloodworth was charged with burglary and petit theft. Bail was set at $10,150.

According to jail records, Bloodworth has been arrested numerous times in the past, including an arrest on Friday for trespassing.

