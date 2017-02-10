Man charged after having sex with teen, St. Pete police say

A 33-year-old man was arrested after having sex with a 16-year-old girl, St. Petersburg police said.

William Thomas Morgan was charged Wednesday with unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

According to an affidavit, Morgan was friends with the victim and have been hanging out together for over a month. She told him her age when they met on New Year's Day.

On Jan. 22, the two of them went to Spa Beach Park to hang out and decided to have sex, she said. A few minutes into the act, however, they stopped because they felt like it was wrong, the victim told police.

She told police it was protected sex and she didn't want Morgan to go to prison, but she felt telling officials was the right thing to do.

Police contacted Morgan, who denied the allegations. He said the victim wanted to have sex and that he knew her age. He said he was unable to perform and they left the beach.

The victim's mother told police she wants to press charges.

Morgan is being held on $75,000 bail.

(© 2017 WTSP)