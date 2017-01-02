Man charged in Polk County robberies

Kelly Bernard Washington

A man with a long arrest record has been charged in two recent robberies, Winter Haven police said.

Kelly Bernard Washington, 47, of Lake Wales, has been charged in the Christmas Day robbery of a Circle K and the Dec. 27 robbery at a Jersey Mikes on Tuesday.

Washington was arrested after he was spotted at a store in the Inwood area of Winter Haven by a Polk County deputy.

He was charged with robbery without a firearm while wearing a mask.

According to Polk County jail records, Washington has been arrested at least 25 times since 1988. Previous arrests include burglary, petit theft, drug possession, battery and armed robbery.

