Man charged in shooting death of woman who was identified by tattoos

Felix Borbon (Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Detectives arrested a man who they say shot a 29-year-old woman to death and dumped her body at the side of a road.

Felix Borbon, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence, tampering with physical evidence and grand theft auto, according to WKMG-TV.

The woman was found shot and unconscious Sunday, Jan. 28, alongside Silver Star Road in Pine Hills, Florida. Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies distributed photos of her tattoos -- looking like the serenity prayer, a mushroom and a dream catcher -- in the event someone could report who she was to authorities.

She later was identified as 29-year-old Marie Guth.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies distributed several photos of tattoos in hopes a woman could be identified. (Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

WKMG reports the arrest affidavit says Borbon, who also goes by the name “Ratchet,” met with Guth the morning of the shooting in an attempt to find Guth's friend “Ghost” who apparently owed Borbon money.

Deputies eventually went to Guth's home, where they say her roommates told them Borbon had come back to the home and confessed to the murder.

