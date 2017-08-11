Man charged with aggravated child abuse of 5-year-old boy

John Gerald Whelan, 41, is charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm and child neglect. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested 41-year-old man for child abuse of a 5-year-old boy in his care.

John Gerald Whelan is charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm and child neglect.

First responders were called to a St. Petersburg home for the boy having medical issues around 7:42 p.m. Thursday.

Doctors discovered the boy had “numerous physical injuries” after authorities took him to All Children’s John Hopkins Hospital. The boy’s injuries included bruising and trauma to the face, internal bleeding and damage to organs, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Investigators said Whelan hit the boy in the head and abdomen with a closed fist. The abuse happened over the last several months, according to police.

Police said Whelan did not seek medical attention for the child.

