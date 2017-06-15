Man charged with DUI manslaughter for fatal paramedic crash

Generic photo of handcuffs

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - A man involved in an ambulance crash that left two Florida paramedics dead is facing a manslaughter charge.



Jupiter police announced on social media that 39-year-old Genaro Ajqui was arrested Thursday after being released from a West Palm Beach hospital. He faces two counts of DUI manslaughter and several other charges.



Witnesses told police that the crash occurred after Ajqui attempted a U-turn in front of the American Medical Response ambulance on June 1 around 3 a.m.



Officials say 51-year-old Lahiri Garcia and 36-year-old Paul Besaw were killed in the crash. Garcia was a critical care supervisor and Besaw was a critical care paramedic. Police say no patients were in the ambulance when it crashed.



Jail records didn't list an attorney for Ajqui.

