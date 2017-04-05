Man charged with manslaughter after accidental shooting

A St. Petersburg man has been charged with manslaughter after accidentally shooting someone in the chest, St. Petersburg police said.

Nicholas Kareem Haugabook is being held without bail, according to jail records.

According to an affidavit, on Aug. 16, Haugabook was brandishing a semi-automatic handgun and carelessly pointing it at people in a group. At one point, the victim told Haugabook to put the gun away, a witness said.

Haugabook pointed the gun at the victim, and the gun went off, police said.

Haugabook took the victim to Bayfront Medical Center, but the victim was pronounced dead.

Haugabook was arrested Tuesday evening.

According to jail records, he has been arrested several times in the past, including on drug charges, battery and resisting arrest.

