Man charged with reckless driving a year after video surfaces

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after video showed him driving recklessly on Interstate 20 last year.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Myrion Hall on Aug. 23.

Hall, 29, of Dallas is charged with reckless driving.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows Hall driving a black Dodge Challenger at a high speed while changing lanes erratically on June 26, 2016.

Hall is also seen hanging his body out of the driver-side window.

