Man charged with White House fence breach free pending trial

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A California man charged with jumping the White House fence late Friday evening will be allowed to remain free while awaiting trial, though he'll have to wear a GPS monitor.

At a hearing in federal court in Washington on Monday, 26-year-old Jonathan Tuan Tran of Milpitas, California, was ordered to stay within 100 miles of his hometown except while traveling to court in Washington. He must stay away from the White House and undergo a mental health evaluation. He's also not allowed to possess a gun or other dangerous weapon.

Tran appeared in court Monday and answered a few questions in a quiet voice, saying he was not currently employed and has less than $50,000 in a bank account, before being assigned a public defender.

According to a Secret Service affidavit, security video shows Tran climbing a fence late Friday night and making his way to the White House's South Portico entrance. According to the affidavit, Tran told the Secret Service he's a friend of President Trump and had an appointment. Court records allege Tran was carrying two cans of Mace when arrested along with a book written by Trump and a letter he had written to the president.

Tran is charged with entering restricted grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Trump praised the Secret Service response and referred to Tran as a "troubled person."

Tran is scheduled to return to court April 13.

