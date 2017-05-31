Man dies at closed gas station, St. Petersburg police search for homicide suspect

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating an early Thursday morning homicide.
Police found an injured man lying in the parking lot of a closed Citgo gas station at 38th Avenue North and 28th Street around 1 a.m.
Officers tried to perform CPR, but the man died at the scene. The man had upper body trauma, according to St. Petersburg police.
Police believe the suspect left in a vehicle.
Authorities have closed 28th Street between 37th and 38th Avenue North.
