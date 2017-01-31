Man exposes himself in Walgreens, forgets passport photo

Jonah Almira (Photo: North Port Police Department)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- A North Port man who went in a Walgreens to get his passport photo taken was identified by the same photo after he was reported to have exposed himself in the store and later to a woman and her toddler.

North Port Police Department arrested Jonah Almira, 36, of North Port, and charged him with lewd and lascivious exhibition and exposure of sexual organs for two incidents on January 27.

Police were alerted to Almira's alleged indecent exposure at the Walgreens when he was caught by an employee exposing his penis. He had gone into the store to have his passport photo taken but left it behind.

The passport photo police used to identify Almira.

Later in the day, Almira allegedly approached a woman walking with her toddler on Johannesberg Road near Cyrus Avenue with his penis exposed through his pants zipper. The victim said that the suspect was masturbating and smiling at her. She told police that she yelled at the suspect and told him his behavior was inappropriate. Almira then walked away.

Police later found a man matching the suspect's description at his home at 2897 Caleb Avenue, Police used the passport photo Almira left at the Walgreens to positively identify him as the suspect. When police searched Almira, they found a receipt from Walgreens that matched the timeframe when the passport photo was taken.

Almira was booked into the Sarasota County Jail and is being held on $13,000 bond.

