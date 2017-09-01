Man fatally shot in St. Pete apartment parking lot

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Twin Brooks Apartments at 4601 22nd Ave S.

A man was fatally shot during an altercation in an apartment parking lot Friday, St. Petersburg police said.

The shooting took place about 7 p.m. at Twin Brooks Apartments, 4601 22nd Ave. S.

Police say the shooter was in a blue SUV when fired at the victim. The SUV then crashed into a concrete wall that surrounds the parking lot.

The suspect then drove off in the SUV, which was found a short time later, on fire, near 5th Avenue S. and 26th Street, on fire.

Police have no suspect description.

