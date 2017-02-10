Man fled, attacked deputy, Pinellas sheriff's office says

A man remains jailed after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop and attacked a deputy in Largo, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

About 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Deputy Richard Curry was on patrol when he saw a 2004 Toyota SUV fail to make a complete stop for a stop sign at the intersection of 134th Avenue North and Trotter Road.

Curry turned on his emergency lights to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the SUV continued northbound on Trotter Road. While following the SUV, Curry saw the driver moving around inside the vehicle and reaching towards the glove box.

The vehicle pulled into a driveway and stopped at 2623 Dryer Ave. The driver, later identified as Stephen Anthony Kunkler, 32, of Cape Coral, exited the SUV and refused to provide Curry with his identification. Kunkler took a defensive posture and began stepping backwards as if he was going to flee from the scene. Curry told him to halt, but Kunkler refused to comply and continued backing away from the deputy, the sheriff's office said.

Curry deployed his electronic control device, striking Kunkler, but the device was ineffective. Kunkler fled the scene on foot and Curry gave chase. When Curry grabbed Kunkler in the backyard of a nearby residence, Kunkler resisted and struck the deputy multiple times with his elbow, feet and fists, deputies said.



Kunkler continued resisting and fighting with Curry for more than two minutes. At one point during the struggle, Kunkler tried reaching for his waist band. Curry and responding deputies used non-lethal force to gain control of Kunkler and put him in handcuffs.



After Kunkler was taken into custody, deputies found a 9mm handgun on the ground under Kunkler's body, near his waistband. Deputies learned Kunkler had a concealed weapons permit and was in legal possession of the firearm.



Curry and Kunkler were both transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

After being medically cleared, Kunkler was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

He was charged with one count of fleeing and eluding, one count of battery on law enforcement officer, and four counts of resisting arrest with violence. Bail was set at $30,000.

Curry, 29, was released from the hospital with a hand injury. He has been with the sheriff's office since March.

The investigation continues.

