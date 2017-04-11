Man flees from police, crashes into car, police say

Christopher Charles Milland (2013 mugshot)

A driver who led police on a chase crashed into another vehicle and eventually had to be hit with a stun gun, Tarpon Springs police said.

About 5 p.m., police Detective Derek Anderson tried to stop a 2014 Mitsubishi at Tapon Springs and Ring Avenue after a traffic infraction, but the car kept going.

The vehicle led the detective at high speed through the neighborhood, disregarding stop signs. At one point, the Mitsubishi tried to get onto U.S. Highway 19 from Lime Street and hit the back of a 2006 Toyota Highlander. The impact caused the Toyota to turn onto its side.

The passenger in the Toyota was taken to Florida Hospital North Pinellas with minor injuries. The driver also received minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

The Mitsubishi continued away from the scene.

About 5:20 p.m., Anderson spotted the Mitsubishi near a home in the 1900 block of Carolina Avenue. The motor was still running in the damaged vehicle, and the driver was still inside.

Anderson ordered the driver, Christopher Charles Milland, 44, of Holiday, to get out of the vehicle, but Milland didn't comply, police said.

Anderson opened the vehicle door and tried to get Milland out, but the suspect became combative, and Anderson used a stun gun. At that Milland told Anderson, "I'm done," police said.

But Milland continued to struggle with Anderson until backup arrived and helped subdue the suspect.

Milland is being treated at Florida Hospital North Pinellas for injuries. He will be charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, reckless driving, leaving the scene of accident with injuries, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and on a warrant for fleeing to elude (Pasco County).

Additional charges are possible, police said.

