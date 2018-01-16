Man found dead near Tampa's Grant Park, investigation underway

TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office found a man dead Wednesday morning near Grant Park.

The sheriff’s office has started a homicide investigation on Carroway Street near East 30th Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing news story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV