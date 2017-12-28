Person of interest sought in Tampa homicide investigation

Sheriff's deputies found a man dead around 1:43 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, outside of an apartment on North Cortez Circle near Dale Mabry Highway. (Photo: 10News)

TAMPA, Fla. – An overnight dispute in Hillsborough County turned deadly for a man in his 40s, after deputies said his girlfriend’s son shot him at their apartment in the 3800 block of Cortez Circle near Dale Mabry Hwy. around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to Colonel Donna Lusczynski, several 911 calls came in to report an argument at the apartment. However, once deputies got to the scene, the victim had already died. His girlfriend was inside the apartment; she was not injured.

However, Lusczynski said her son is a person of interest in the crime. As of early Thursday morning, deputies were still searching for Tyler Bardin, 22. They’re looking for him in a 1998 white Toyota Camry with license plate number IQVQ8.

He’s not considered a threat to the public, but officials say neighbors should be careful.

“We don’t think the community’s in danger. We believe it was restricted to this event, but we do believe he could be armed, so if they were to come into contact with him, we’d ask they call law enforcement,” said Lusczynski. “And we’d ask him to contact us for questioning at this point so we can determine exactly what occurred.”

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Investigators must first notify next of kin.

