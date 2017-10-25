Man dies after shootout with St. Petersburg police officers

Timothy E. Jackson, 33, was killed in a shootout with St. Petersburg police on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A died at a hospital early Wednesday morning after exchanging gunfire with St. Petersburg police officers during a traffic stop.

Timothy E. Jackson, 33, was killed in the shootout, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said investigators are still working to determine how many rounds of ammunition Jackson and officers fired in the aftermath of the shootout in an alleyway near 30th Street and 6th Avenue South.

First responders took Jackson to an area hospital after the shootout around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, a St. Petersburg police offer saw a white pickup truck stolen in an armed carjacking earlier this week. Holloway said the suspect pointed a gun at a victim before stealing the truck on Monday night.

The officer tried to make a traffic stop on Wednesday morning before Jackson turned the pickup truck into an alleyway. Two St. Petersburg police cruisers pulled in behind Jackson.

Jackson and officers exchanged gunfire shortly afterward.

Holloway asked for anyone with information to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727)893-7780.

The investigation is ongoing.

